Casa Grande, AZ

Religion Notes

By Melissa St Aude
pinalcentral.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOutreach Church of God in Christ Inc., serving Pinal/Maricopa counties in the ministry for 62 years, celebrates its church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, at 204 N. Trekell Road. Performing during the service will be guest Chaz J. Thunderband along with a soloist and the Outreach Youth Singers. Keynote speaker will be Assistant Pastor Calvin Johnson Sr. A free to-go dinner will be served after the service. Social distancing practices will be followed. Donations will be accepted during the service or by mail to 875 E. Jimmie Kerr Blvd., Casa Grande, AZ 85122. Checks or money orders may be made payable to Outreach Church of God in Christ.

