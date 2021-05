2020 was a challenging year in all sorts of ways. For cattle producers, there were market disruptions, meat processor shutdowns, significant market price drops, restaurant and hotel shutdowns, unemployment spikes, and a lot of uncertainty for the US economy. 2021 offers hope for the future. Cattle prices have slowly responded to the improving economy and the reopening of business that purchase high quality beef. There are also fewer cattle than two years ago, when the national cattle inventory peaked. If the current drought in the western states continues, the cattle herd inventory could be further reduced. With improved demand and reduced supply, there is hope for better market prices ahead.