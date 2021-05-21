newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi man charged with murder of Tupelo man

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lht52_0a79nkrQ00

A Mississippi man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Tupelo man.

Kortoris Burks, 43, of Tupelo, has been charged with first-degree murder. A Tupelo municipal judge ordered Burks held without bond.

Tupelo police officers responded to a shooting at 6 p.m. on May 18 to the 300 block of King Street. When they arrived at the scene, officers found an adult male dead.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green later identified the shooting victim as Lorenzin Brown, 24, of Tupelo.

The body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. The shooting remains under investigation.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Tupelo, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Tupelo, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Crime#Victim Of Shooting#County Police#State Police#At Scene Of Shooting#Tupelo Police Officers#First Degree Murder#Man#King Street#Investigation#Bond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

‘You can’t run. It’s everywhere.’ Here’s what Mississippi teens, adults say about gun violence

One by one, Gulfport Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines asked the children gathered around her what they want to be when they grow up. Holmes-Hines was a speaker at last weekend’s Stop the Violence block party in Gulfport, organized in response to recent shootings around the city. Many of the children wore T-shirts that said Stop the Violence; some were so young that the shirts grazed their feet.
Alabama StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Couple finds package washed up on Mississippi beach similar to packages of cocaines found in Alabama

A couple walking along a Mississippi beach discovered a package washed up on the beach similar to the packages of cocaine recently found washed up on Alabama beaches. WLOX News in Biloxi reports that Danny Truett and Brenda Knowles discovered the package Friday afternoon on the Pass Christian beach near the harbor. The package, wrapped up in tape, had similar markings to the packages found in Alabama.
Hazlehurst, MSPosted by
Magnolia State Live

One surrenders, another sought in string of crimes that started with carjacking, continued across multiple counties

One person is in custody and another is being sought by law enforcement after a string of crimes committed Thursday night through Friday morning. The two males carjacked a woman in Jackson at gunpoint, stealing her vehicle. The pair then traveled to Brookhaven, where they used a brick to break through the glass front of Southern Pawn on North Whitworth Avenue.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Which Mississippi counties have the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates?

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Mississippi. As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of May 21 had reached 589,222 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 33.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.