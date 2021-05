Nick Kamen (né Ivor Neville Kamen) the 59-year-old English model and musician, has died after a long battle with bone-marrow cancer. Blue-eyed and pillowy lipped, with a beauty mark on one cheek, Kamen bore a resemblance to a young Elvis Presley. This was played up in the retro feeling of a steamy 1985 commercial he did for Levi’s 501 stone-washed denim. In it, the young model walks into a laundromat and fills a washing machine with rocks before quickly removing his T-shirt and belt and then oh so slowly unbuttoning his jeans, balling them up, and throwing them in the washer. He wears just a pair of white boxers as he waits out the spin cycle.