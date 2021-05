A Casper man will serve three years of supervised probation for assaulting a pregnant woman, a Natrona County district court judge decided on Thursday. Tecumseh Edmond Perank pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault for an August incident where court documents state he punched a woman he knew was 32 weeks pregnant in the face and stomach. He was sentenced Thursday to three to five years in prison, which was suspended for the probationary period.