Expedia have round trip airfares travelling to and from New York (LGA or JFK) and Key West FL (EYW) for $138, nonstop on Delta, American or JetBlue. These are basic economy fares, a restricted-type fare. On Delta and American, you are allowed one carry-on bag for free but not JetBlue. Also, when booking, be sure you take note of the arrival and departure airport in New York as it could be different and the distance between LGA and JFK is not close!