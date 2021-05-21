Food and drink made famous by movies and TV

This story is part of Father's Day Gift Guide 2021, featuring our top picks for dads who love tech. When it comes to food and drink, my dad is set in his ways. He's been grilling the same grocery store beef ribs and drinking the same Narragansett Lager since the '90s, for instance. But lucky for me he's not fully set. There's a slight crack of wiggle room that I take as an invitation -- nay, a challenge -- to shake things up when I can. As much as Dad loves the classics, when he gets his hands on something new and interesting I can tell he enjoys it as much as anyone else, even if he won't admit it.