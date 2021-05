Fast Traveling allows for players to get around faster in Returnal. This guide will show players how they can unlock this feature. Returnal has been a big hit amongst rouge-like fans and one of the first true PlayStation 5 console experiences. In this entry, every time the player dies, they will have to restart right back at the beginning without any of the gear they collected along the way. The trick here is that with every respawn, the player will be thrown into a different version of the game with new locations to discover. This is to keep things fresh as players are plunged into this terrifying world. There is a way to obtain Fast Travel in the game and this guide will show how they can unlock it.