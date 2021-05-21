newsbreak-logo
Montreal's PRIORS share new video for “Cool World”

Punknews.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMontreal garage-punks PRIORS recently shared a new video showcasing "Cool World," a song from the group's latest barnburner My Punishment On Earth. The clip debuted today through the punk YouTube channel Tremendo Garaje. You can checkout the clip, which finds the band thrown back in time for a vintage television performance, below. My Punishment On Earth, the band's third full-length, arrived in late December of 2020 through Belgium's Drink & Drive Records (with Brain Gum carrying the LP in North America).

