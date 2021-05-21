Montreal's PRIORS share new video for “Cool World”

Spanish death metallers Bonecarver have issued a video for latest single "The Scythe," taken from the group's new album, Evil. The new clip can be viewed below. The band comments: "'The Scythe' is the fourth in the series of Evil videos. It is one of the most brutal songs from the album. This time we are invoking the spirit of Bonecarver through witchcraft. The video was recorded by RC visuals in April this year in Madrid."