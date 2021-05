We put the U Beauty Super Hydrator to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. I’ve always been a little indifferent when it comes to luxury moisturizers. I have my favorites, but I’ve always preferred to invest time and research into serums—they do the majority of the heavy lifting, after all. But then came U Beauty. My first introduction was through my esthetician Melanie Grant, who suggested I use the brand’s Resurfacing Compound to even out my skin tone and reduce breakouts. When an expert like Grant speaks, you listen, so I obtained a bottle and got to work.