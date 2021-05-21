newsbreak-logo
How The Founders Of Hello Alice Raised $20 Million During The Pandemic And What They're Doing To Save The Future Of Small Businesses

By Pauleanna Reid
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Hello Alice is the first machine learning technology to help business owners find personalized opportunities and resources. In short, the platform represents a small business on a mission to boost others just like it. In pursuit of this mission, Hello Alice launched their Business For All Initiative last year, a nationwide movement bringing together small business owners, enterprise partners, entrepreneur organizations, policymakers, and individual consumers to uplift small businesses toward success.

Forbes

Forbes

The world's leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

Small BusinessThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Ways to help small businesses recover from the pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, communities around the U.S. rallied to help small businesses by launching “shop local” initiatives, purchasing gift cards and starting fundraising campaigns. Now that states have begun to roll back social distancing restrictions and vaccination rates continue to climb, small businesses still need continued support. “When...
Small Businessazbigmedia.com

How small businesses can prepare for success in a post-pandemic world

There’s no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic impacted businesses of all sizes across the country, but none more so than small businesses. In recognition of Small Business Month in May, we wanted to take the opportunity to look more closely at the efforts to help small businesses recover post-pandemic. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the number of active business owners in the U.S. plummeted by 3.3 million or 22% from February to April 2020. The drop in active business owners was the largest on record, and losses to business activity were felt across nearly all industries.
BusinessFast Company

Spotify, Pixar, Levi’s, and nearly 200 other companies join Time’s Up to reimagine the caregiving economy

The coronavirus pandemic revealed many weaknesses in U.S. infrastructure, one of them being caregiving policy. When schools across the country closed their doors, nearly 75 million children were suddenly stuck at home. And with quarantines limiting contact to close family members, the burden of caregiving was largely shouldered by mothers—many of whom were juggling full-time jobs.
EconomyTechCrunch

Eano’s Stella Wu is not your typical construction tech startup founder

One startup that aims to help make the process simpler, cheaper and less stressful by helping people manage the home renovation process has raised $6 million to help it grow even faster. Builders VC led the round, which included participation from Celtic, Newfund and Wish co-founder Danny Zhang, who also sits on Eano’s board.
Small BusinessConnecticut Post

4 Digital Strategies for Small Businesses Recovering Post-Pandemic

Small businesses have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the first three quarters of 2020, the 50 largest companies in the U.S. saw their revenues grow by an average of 2 percent. Meanwhile, small businesses lost 12 percent of their revenues and more than 100,000 permanently closed. The Paycheck Protection Program hardly stanched the bleeding and was criticized for benefitting larger companies more than the small businesses it was intended for.
Small BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

5 Ways Small Businesses Can Thrive Into the Future

For the past year, the pandemic has disrupted the world — and small businesses are no exception. While navigating challenges, many small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) discovered keys not only to survival, but to adapting and thriving. New research reveals what SMBs need to weather today’s hardships — and future challenges.
Advocacytri-statedefender.com

FedEx teams with nonprofit partner on FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab

Small businesses owned by women and people of color who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 will soon have support from the FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab. The recently launched FedEx program was developed in collaboration with Accion Opportunity Fund (AOF), a nonprofit organization providing small business owners with access to capital, networks and coaching.
BusinessClearfield Progress

Excellarate Launches Globally to Help Businesses Accelerate Innovation

Prime Technology Group and Synerzip Combine as Excellarate. WAYNE, Pa. and DALLAS, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Excellarate, a global technology services and solutions company, today launches globally. Excellerate was born from the merger between Prime Technology Group (Prime), a leading global technology services provider, and Synerzip, a leading-edge Agile software product development partner for high-growth technology companies.
Small BusinessAmerican Banker

Cambridge Savings invests in fund to support small businesses

Cambridge Savings Bank in Massachusetts has invested $500,000 in a venture capital fund that backs small businesses that produce higher-quality jobs. The $5.2 billion-asset mutual announced the investment in CEI Ventures’ Coastal Ventures V fund on Wednesday as part of an effort to diversify its community development investments. The bank previously had focused on low-income-tax-credit and other affordable housing projects, Chief Lending Officer Michael Lindgren said in an interview.
Theater & DancePosted by
@growwithco

Jam Hops CEO: Company Culture and Communication Are Key

When Jam Hops closed due to the pandemic, the children’s gym prioritized communication and connection with both customers and staff. For Brenda Nolby, CEO of children’s enrichment company Jam Hops, communication was crucial to running her business during the pandemic. “You have to stay in front of your customers so...
Small Businesstechstartups.com

Good Funding closes $30M credit facility to provide alternative funding sources to America’s small businesses and tech startups

Raising capital or not having enough capital has been listed as one of the top ten financial challenges facing small businesses in the United States, according to Oracle-owned company Netsuite. Small businesses, entrepreneurs, and tech startups alike also find it very difficult to obtain working capital financing from traditional banks.
Small Business9&10 News

Cherryland Electric Cooperative Awards Grant To Small Businesses

Cherryland Electric Cooperative has awarded $50,000 to the Regional Resiliency Program, administered by Venture North Funding and Development to help small businesses recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. “On behalf of small businesses that need financial help and encouragement, we want to again express our heartfelt appreciation to our friends at...
Small Businesssecurityintelligence.com

The State of Small Business Cybersecurity in 2021

Most business owners are overconfident about their small business cybersecurity postures. Two-thirds of senior-level decision-makers who participated in a 2019 survey said they didn’t believe the small- to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) for which they’re responsible would fall victim to a digital attack. Within this prevailing view, many respondents didn’t view small business cybersecurity as important. Therefore, they didn’t have a plan to protect their employer against digital attacks. Just 9% of survey respondents cited digital security as the most important factor facing their SMB; double that amount ranked digital defense as least important. At the same time, 60% of business leaders revealed that they didn’t have a cyberattack prevention plan. A quarter of respondents stating that they wouldn’t know where to even start with SMB cybersecurity.
Economycrunchbase.com

As Venture Dollars Grow, Steve Case Sees A Larger Landscape For Entrepreneurs

Editor’s note: This article is part of Something Ventured, an ongoing series by Crunchbase News examining diversity and access to capital in the venture-backed startup ecosystem. Read more about how venture dollars are spreading around the U.S. here and access the full project here. Steve Case openly admits he did...