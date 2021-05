This year, there seems to be a broad-based effort at legislative changes to our election system. Among more than 350 proposals in more than 40 states, red states tend to favor restrictions on voting while blue states favor making it easier to vote. This activity seems strange since, in the record turnout last fall, there was no proof of election fraud or widespread voting irregularities. Indeed, the only known attempt at voter fraud was the outrageous request by the former president that the Georgia (Republican) secretary of state “find” the votes necessary to assure his re-election.