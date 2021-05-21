Trans Canada Gold : Closes $325,000 Non-brokered Private Placement
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSX-V: TTG) ('Trans Canada' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that it has closed its recently announced private placement (see news release dated April 21, 2021). The Company issued an aggregate of 2,166,666 units ('Units') at a price of $0.15 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $325,000. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.www.marketscreener.com