Bronx Zoo is now a vaccine site; offering free ticket for future visit

NEW YORK - Animal lovers can now get protected against coronavirus by visiting the Bronx Zoo to get their shot and a free ticket to visit the animals on a future date. The Bronx Zoo is now a New York City-designated walk-in COVID-19 vaccination site on weekdays through Wednesday, June 30, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society. As an incentive, anyone getting inoculated at the zoo vaccine site will walk away with a ticket for free admission on a visit in the future (so not on the same day at the vaccination).