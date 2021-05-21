newsbreak-logo
Insomnium Premiere “The Reticent” Music Video

By wookubus
theprp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsomnium‘s new single “The Reticent” received its online debut today, May 21st. You can find it below along with a music video for it directed by Vesa Ranta. The group’s guitarist Ville Friman commented:. “The past year has been a difficult one. People have lost their loved ones, jobs and...

Theater & DanceBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SUZI QUATRO Releases Music Video For 'Do Ya Dance'

Suzi Quatro, the 70-year-old pioneering female rocker who burst on to the scene in the 1970s, released a new studio album, "The Devil In Me", on March 26 through SPV/Steamhammer. The official music video for the disc's latest single, "Do Ya Dance", can be seen below. Suzi says about the...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Rostam Shares All-Star Music Video for 'From the Back of a Cab'

Rostam has released the new single “From the Back of a Cab,” along with a music video that features several of the musician/producer’s past collaborators. Haim, Charli XCX, Kaia Gerber, Seth Bogart, Remi Wolf, Bryce Willard Smithe, Samantha Urbani, Wallows, Ariel Rechtshaid, and Nick Robinson all make appearances in the clip, riding in the back of the namesake cab. Rostam and Jason Lester co-directed the video, which was produced by Laura Burhenn for Our Secret Handshake.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: “Anonymity” by Pieter Nooten & Marselle Hodges

Marselle Hodges and Pieter Nooten – Photo Credit: Marselle Hodges and Heidi Arts, respectively. Legendary 4AD artist Pieter Nooten and vocalist Marselle Hodges of the Blue Hour announce a new video single from their just-released collaborative album, Anonymity. Nooten, who is renowned for converting what could be melancholic music into...
Musicenigmaonline.com

Nick Flessa Shares Music Video for “The Investors”

Today, LA-based experimental indie artist Nick Flessa shares a new music video for his single “The Investors”. The song is from Flessa’s 2020 country-disco-karaoke romp Hey Partner (Different Pep) and the video is animated and directed by Rasterbahn. In their first collaboration, the duo teams up to spin a “guillotine karaoke” diabolical capitalist fantasy. It’s a cathartic mix of voluptuous narrative animation, dialectical stock footage, and singalong moments with revolutionary overtones.
Musicmetalinjection

Till Lindemann Releases Music Video For Solo Single

Till Lindemann (Rammstein, Lindemann) recently released a new Russian-language solo song "Любимый город", which translates to "Favorite City", with lyrics written by Evgenij Dolmatovskij and music composed by Nikita Bogoslovsky. The single comes from the Devyatayev released on April 29, and now you can check out a music video for the song above.
MusicPosted by
The Atascadero News

Local Songwriter Callie Twisselman Releases First Music Video

After moving to Nashville Twissleman found new inspiration and has signed her first publishing deal. Local singer and songwriter Callie Twisselman recently released her debut single, “Two Hands,” and this week, on May 12, Twisselman released her first music video featuring her debut single. Twisselman said, “Two Hands is a...
Tampa, FLnextmosh.com

The Absence share “Coffinized” music video

Tampa, Florida melodic death metallers The Absence (Inhuman Condition, Soulfly, Venom Inc.) have released their new single “Coffinized” in official music video form — check out the clip below. The song hails from the act’s impending new record of the same name, which releases through M-Theory Audio on June 25, 2021 (pre-order + get the CD and limited-edition vinyl variants here).
Musicnextmosh.com

Venues release “Uncaged Birds” music video

German metallers Venues have unleashed their new music video for fresh single dubbed “Uncaged Birds” — check out the clip below. The song appears on the band’s new album ‘Solace,’ which is due out on August 27, 2021 through Arising Empire (pre-order). “‘Uncaged Birds’ is a very special single for...
MusicantiMUSIC

Whitehall Premiere 'Two Eight Ten' Video

Whitehall have released a music video for their song "Two Eight Ten," which was directed by Preston Dunnavant, who produced the band's latest album "Swordfish Catcher". Paddy McKiernan had this to say about the track, "'Two Eight Ten' started as a little melody I would sing in my head for about 3 months and then one afternoon it just wrote itself,.
MusicCMT

Premiere: Maggie Rose Stands Her Ground in Intimate “Saint” Video

In her newest song, “Saint,” Maggie Rose champions being perfectly comfortable with being imperfect. “I hope the fans can escape into the song with me and find a feeling of self-acceptance and introspection,” she tells CMT. In the video for the song, it feels as though only the viewer and...
Musiccelebmix.com

Waterparks Release Music Video for “Just Kidding”

Waterparks (consiting of Awsten Knight, Geoff Wigington, and Otto Wood) announced another single and music video for one of the many songs on their upcoming album, Greatest Hits, called “Just Kidding.” The track was directed by vocalist Awsten Knight along with the band’s creative collaborator/photographer, Jawn Rocha. Out of all...
Musicenigmaonline.com

Nedy Releases “Made To Be” Music Video

Rising Inspirational Pop singer/songwriter Nedy, visualizes self-value and takes a stand against bullying with the release of the “Made to Be” music video. The music video features Nedy showing a child that the opinions of her bullies are inferior and that she should feel comfortable in the skin that God gave her. This is a lesson that, if learned at a young age, can be prevented and not carry on to adulthood. With this exclusive music video painting Nedy’s vision for the single, all are left with the message that striving to fit societal standards is time that could be spent following your heart and being uniquely you. The “Made To Be” music video exclusively premiered on Newsmax with a full video being premiered on Digital Journal.
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

The Stranglers premiere video for And If You Should See Dave…

The new single from The Stranglers is a tribute to their late bandmate Dave Greenfield. The Stranglers have shared their official video for And If You Should See Dave…. Over the course of two years at their own studio in Somerset and in southern France with regular producer Louie Nicastro, JJ Burnel, Baz Warne and Dave Greenfield worked on eight of the eleven tracks which are due to feature on the new Stranglers album Dark Matters, but following the sad passing with Covid-19 of Greenfield last year, this single in particular highlights what subsequently became a loving tribute to the band’s long-time keyboardist.
MusicMetalSucks

Exclusive Song + Video Premiere: Thyrfing’s “Jordafärd”

If Insomnium leaned a little bit away from doom metal and little bit towards black metal and folk metal, the results would probably sound an awful like “Jordafärd.” The second single from Thyrfing‘s first album in eight years, Vanagandr, is heavy, epic, emotional, cinematic, and evocative. The title translates to “Burial,” and the track does, indeed, have a sort of funeral dirge quality to it, what with its mournful guitar solo, sweeping orchestral parts (recorded by Grand Magus’ along with Dutch artist Lon Snow), and the wailing operatics (by Natalie Hernbor) during its conclusion… but it’s a viking funeral. There’s fire arrows being shot into a body as it drifts away on a waterfront. It’s kinda sad but also way cool.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

No Joy share Deftones “Teenager” cover from new orchestral EP

No Joy are releasing the Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven EP this month, which features orchestral versions of four songs from last year's great Motherhood, along with a cover of Deftones' "Teenager" which they've just shared. The original version of "Teenager" is already pretty ethereal, but No Joy launch it further into heaven with cascading harp and mists of harmonies.
Rock Musicdecibelmagazine.com

Video Premiere: Luna’s Call “Merced’s Footsteps”

Exclusive, Featured, Streaming, Track Premiere, Videos British Death Metal, death metal, Listenable, listenable records, Luna's Call, lyric video, Progressive Death Metal, streaming, United Kingdom, video premiere. British progressive death metal outfit Luna’s Call prepare for their ascent out of obscurity with new lyric video, “Merced’s Footsteps.” The East Midland’s based...