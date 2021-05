ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State says 1 million people so far have downloaded an Excelsior pass since its launch in March. The first-in-the-nation free, voluntary platform provides proof of a COVID-19 vaccine and is available 15 days after a person gets their final dose. Starting today, the pass is now good for 365 days, an increase from 180 days. Those who already have a vaccination pass can get a new one in order to take advantage of the extension.