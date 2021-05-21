newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Inaugural U.S.-Lebanon Defense Resourcing Conference

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of State and the Lebanese Armed Forces held their inaugural Defense Resourcing Conference on May 21, 2021. Senior Official for Arms Control and International Security C.S. Eliot Kang headed the U.S. delegation and Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) Commander General Joseph Aoun headed the Lebanese delegation. Other U.S. participants included Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Mara Karlin, U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security and Security Assistance Mira Resnick, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Levant Affairs Aimee Cutrona, and representatives from the Office of the Secretary of Defense and the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

www.state.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanon#Arms Control#U S Department Of State#Senior Year#International Cooperation#Maritime Security#The Lebanese Armed Forces#Fmf#The Lebanese Navy#Laf#Congressional#Resourcing Conference#Annual U S Support#Regional Security#Senior Official#Security Cooperation#Effective Joint Planning#Counterterrorism#State Security Assistance#U S Ambassador
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Militarymilitarynews.com

Defense Secretary says 'integrated deterrence' is cornerstone of U.S. defense

Deterrence has always been the first line of defense. Preventing conflict, when possible, is greater than engaging, said the secretary of defense. "The cornerstone of America's defense is still deterrence, ensuring that our adversaries understand the folly of outright conflict," Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said in Hawaii Friday during a change of command ceremony for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
Foreign Policydefense.gov

Defense Officials Explain U.S. Policy, Strategy in Afghanistan

The threat of violent extremists attacking the United States or allies from Afghanistan has been greatly reduced over the past 20 years, and any remaining threat emanating from the country can be addressed without a persistent U.S. military presence there, DOD officials told the House Armed Services Committee today. President...
U.S. Politicswallstreetwindow.com

Biden’s Embrace of the Military Establishment – Joseph Solis-Mullen (05/24/2021)

Despite President Biden’s criticism of virtually every aspect of the U.S. establishment he has long been a part of, and whose policies he frequently played a principal part in authoring, as well as his stated intention of enacting sweeping reforms during his presidency, one part of the U.S. establishment is clearly safe from any such revisitation or revision: the military industrial complex.
Politicspncguam.com

Guam consulting with feds on Afghan evacuation just in case

Advocacy groups are calling on the federal government to relocate Afghans who assisted U.S. troops to Guam for their safety. According to Defense One — a Washington D.C.-based news website that covers national security issues — an advocacy group called No One Left Behind is pushing for the move. According...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
defpen

United Nations Security Council Backs Call For Aid To Palestine

One week ago, the AFP News Agency reported that members of the United States government prevented the United Nations Security Council from releasing a statement calling for a ceasefire in Israel. At that point, nearly 200 Palestinians had died, including 58 children. After an 11-day period of increased violence in the area, it appears that the United Nations Security Council has put forth another statement.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Briefing with Senior State Department Official on the Secretary’s Upcoming Travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo, and Amman

MODERATOR: Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining this call, and especially thanks for joining it on short notice. As you saw from the department as well as from the White House this morning, Secretary Blinken will be traveling to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo, and Amman at the request of President Biden and will be departing later today. We wanted to give you an opportunity to hear a little bit more about this travel and to ask questions.
ImmigrationVoice of America

Ethiopia Accuses US of ‘Meddling’ Following Visa Restrictions

Ethiopia has accused the United States of “meddling” in its internal affairs after the U.S. imposed visa restrictions on Ethiopian officials whom the U.S. accuses of fueling the ongoing conflict in the Tigray region. “If such a resolve to meddle in our internal affairs and undermining the century-old bilateral ties...
ImmigrationPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Biden Administration Extends Temporary Protected Status For Haitians In U.S.

The Biden administration is granting eligible Haitian nationals living in the U.S. the chance to apply for a new, 18-month Temporary Protected Status designation. The decision potentially affects more than 100,000 Haitians living in the U.S., advocates said. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas cited security concerns, social unrest, human rights...
Worlddallassun.com

Mali's Interim Leadership Reportedly Arrested

FILE - In this file photo taken on Jan. 16, 2009, Malian offical Moctar Ouane waves prior a meeting in New Delhi. The U.S. Embassy in Mali warned U.S. citizens to avoid unnecessary travel in Bamako because the embassy "received reports of increased military activity" in the city. The news...
Immigrationaddisstandard.com

News: Ethiopia calls US visa sanctions “regrettable,” says it will “reassess its relations”

Addis Abeba, May 24/2021 – Following the latest U.S. announcement of visa restrictions for “any current or former” Ethiopian, Eritrean officials “responsible for, or complicit in, undermining resolution of the crisis in Tigray,” the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has responded to the decision by the United States stating it as a continuation to exerting undue pressure on Ethiopia.
Bridgewater, MAWicked Local

Bridgewater State University awarded IDEAS grant

Bridgewater State University was recently selected to receive an Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students grant from the U.S. Department of State’s Capacity Building Program for U.S. Study Abroad. BSU is one of 26 colleges and universities from across the U.S., selected from 132 applicants, to create, expand...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US, Pak National Security Advisor meet in Geneva, discuss

Washington DC [US], May 25 (ANI): US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with his newly appointed Pakistani counterpart Moeed Yusuf in Geneva last week and discussed a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest. "The National Security Advisors of the United States and Pakistan met in...
Aerospace & Defensetucsonpost.com

Pakistan Air Force partners with Turkish paramilitary group

Ankara [Turkey], May 24 (ANI): The Pakistani Air Force (PAF) has agreed to cooperate with a "notorious" Turkish paramilitary group that has been accused by the United Nations of deploying fighters from Syrian armed groups to take part in military operations in Libya. The Pakistani Air Force's policy thinks tank,...
Foreign Policymvariety.com

Guam pitched as interim haven for Afghan allies

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Guam officials as of Friday were still learning more about an advocacy group's push for the use of the island as a temporary location for thousands of Afghan interpreters who helped American troops, while their visas are being processed to resettle in the United States.
Foreign PolicyTrumann Democrat

US general: As US scales back in Mideast, China may step in

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — As the United States scales back its military presence across the Middle East to focus on great power competition with China and Russia, it risks giving those two countries a chance to fill the gap and expand their influence around the Gulf, the top U.S. commander for the region said Sunday.