Homer City, PA

JOHN GOLBA, 77

 1 day ago

John E. “Slugger” Golba, 77, Lucernemines died May 19, 2021 at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown. He was the son of the late Peter A. and Margaret E. Golba and was born August 20, 1943 in Indiana, PA. John was a devout catholic and a member of Our Lady of...

