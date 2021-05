Worcester, MA garage psych cult heroes The Prefab Messiahs initially just existed from 1981 to 1983, but their material was rediscovered in the internet era and cited as influential on today's garage psych scene, prompting the band to return for live shows and new music in the early 2010s. The band are now set to release another new album, Music For Concerned Citizens, on July 9 via independent release, and we're premiering lead single "Bubble" and its trippy animated video. The song pays homage to Bowie's "Rebel Rebel," but in a totally bonkers, psychedelic way, and the video is also filled with references to the Thin White Duke.