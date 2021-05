TAYLOR — The lawsuit against the Town of Taylor by residents over what they claimed was a number of improprieties by town officials over the so-called Taylor Business Park near its airport, has been dismissed. According to a stipulation by both sides filed with the Navajo County Superior Court in February, they asked the court to dismiss the case with prejudice with each side to bear their own legal fees and costs. “With prejudice” means that the same parties cannot urge the same points again in the future. In March, the court returned to the plaintiffs the $12,000 bond that they had posted in support of an injunction against the town from taking any action on the project until the matter was settled. Now it has been settled by the court’s dismissal of the suit.