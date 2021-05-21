Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)

The unprecedented rise in prevalence of chronic ailments that continues to push the need for healthier diet will be the key factor driving fish oil consumption in the global market. A new Fairfield Market Research study in its upcoming report reveals some interesting insights on the global fish oil landscape and its growth pattern through 2025. Cardiovascular disorders, blood pressure problems, inflammatory ailments, growing risk of Alzheimer's, and ageing are some of the most common conditions that compel people to include fortified dietary supplements such as fish oil in their routine. Among the major fish oil sources, anchovies remain the most sought-after, especially for top producers like the US, and Peru.