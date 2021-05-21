Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)

newsbreak-logo
WEEK OF MAY 17 - 21, 2021 VOLUME 88, REPORT 20. CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (5/21) BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.8700. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.8535 (+0.0165). CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.6075 and 40# blocks at $1.5700. The weekly average for barrels is $1.6375 (-0.0925) and blocks, $1.6135 (-0.1590).

