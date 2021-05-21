newsbreak-logo
Hear Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello Guest On New K.Flay Track “TGIF”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRage Against The Machine guitarist makes a guest appearance on K.Flay‘s newly released track, “TGIF“. The song will appear on K.Flay‘s forthcoming new EP, “Inside Voices“, out June 11th on BMG. K.Flay said of the track, “it’s so gnarly you might barf when the chorus hits.”

