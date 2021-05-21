newsbreak-logo
Gov. Kate Brown tells Oregonians: You could win $1 million -- but only if you’re vaccinated against COVID-19

By Aimee Green
The Oregonian
 1 day ago
Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday lottery prizes ranging from $10,000 to $1 million for Oregonians vaccinated against COVID-19. All residents 18 and older who’ve received at least one shot of COVID-19 by June 27 will be entered into the “Take Your Shot Oregon” lottery, which will be held on June 28. One lucky vaccinated Oregonian will receive a $1 million jackpot and 36 others -- one from each Oregon county -- will win $10,000 prizes.

