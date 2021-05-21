Gov. Kate Brown tells Oregonians: You could win $1 million -- but only if you’re vaccinated against COVID-19

Should Governors around the country consider this option? Do you think Gov. Baker should follow suit?. Earlier today Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a unique incentive program for people in his state to get vaccinated — a $1 million prize! Five lucky Ohioans will be picked in all. DeWine, a Republican, stated that only people who’ve gotten the vaccine will be eligible to win the prize, which will be paid for by federal coronavirus funds. He went to say the following: