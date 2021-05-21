newsbreak-logo
Ohio State

Ohio State raising tuition prices: Here's what it will cost from now on

By Hayleigh Colombo
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 1 day ago
OSU says that even with the increases, the university would remain at the median for in-state tuition and fees among public Big Ten universities.

Columbus Business First

Columbus Business First

Columbus, OH
The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Ohio Stateosu.edu

Ohio State proposes Tuition Guarantee rates for incoming first-year students

Since 2018, in-state first-year students have benefited from the Ohio State Tuition Guarantee, which locks in tuition, housing and dining costs for each entering cohort for four years. For autumn 2021, the university plans to increase tuition and fees for incoming Ohio freshmen by 3.8%, which equates to a $418 annual change from last year’s rate, according to a proposal being presented to the university’s Board of Trustees on Thursday.
CollegesSalina Journal

Attending a state university? Tuition costs will likely stay flat next school year.

Most of the state's public universities are proposing to keep tuition steady for the 2021-22 school year, according to presentations before the Board of Regents on Wednesday. That includes a tuition freeze for resident and out-of-state students at the University of Kansas, the third straight year tuition hasn't increased for Kansans at the state's flagship university.
CollegesNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Older College Students Spend $30,900 Per Year on Costs Beyond Tuition

Over the past 30 years, average college tuition and fees increased from $3,800 to $10,560 at four-year public universities and from $18,560 to $37,650 at non-profit private universities. But external costs, such as books, housing and transportation also contribute to the financial difficulties facing today's college students. For the country's...
Ohio Statebizjournals

Ohio State gearing up for fuller on-campus experience during Covid-19 recovery

Ohio State University is gearing up for more normal and active summer and fall semesters as more people get vaccinated against Covid-19. OSU Provost Bruce McPheron said on Wednesday that that the university is making adjustments based on rapidly evolving guidance. "Reactivating our campuses requires a university-wide plan because each...
CollegesUniversity Daily Kansan

KU proposes flat tuition for next year; KBOR approves Capital Improvement Plan

University of Kansas leaders recommended tuition rates stay flat for the 2021-2022 school year, according to a presentation made to the Kansas Board of Regents Wednesday. The Kansas Board of Regents also approved KU’s capital improvement plan, which included a second Integrated Sciences Building. Tuition rates at KU have stayed...
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Study ranks grossest states in America — See where Ohio falls on the list

(WJW) — According to a new study, Ohio ranks among the top 15 “grossest” states in the U.S. The study, conducted by Zippia, calculated each state’s grossness based on air quality, the number of landfills, and illness spread. They also included the number of Google searches for certain gross items...
Ohio Stateoutkick.com

Ohio Governor Announces $1 Million Lottery For Vaccinated State Residents – Here’s How To Win

The push to get people vaccinated for COVID-19 has caused some states — like Alabama bringing in big gun Nick Saban — to be creative with marketing plans to get people vaccinated. Wednesday night, Ohio governor Mike DeWine decided it was time to take a blowtorch to marketing plans and announce Ohio would begin a five-week vaccinated resident lottery that will give away $1 million to one vaccinated person each week over a five-week period.
Ohio StateCleveland Jewish News

What you need to know about the Ohio Vax-A-Million contest

Some love it, some hate it but everyone seems to want to know more about it. I’ve been inundated with questions about Ohio’s Vax-A-Million campaign, the state’s vaccine sweepstakes. There’s two categories Ohio residents can enter into. One includes a prize of $1 million and the other is a full-ride scholarship to any Ohio state university or college. So let me break down the most common questions.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio Vax-a-Million: These states are following suit with their own lotteries, cash incentives to up vaccine rates

(WJW) — More than 113,000 Ohioans got their vaccinations in the days following Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement of the Ohio Vax-a-Million program. Under the Vax-a-Million contest, Ohioans 18 years and older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine can enter to win the $1 million prizes. Those 12 to 17 who have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can enter for a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any state college or university.
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

Cedar Point increases wages to $20 an hour in effort to hire more workers; June dates impacted by labor shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point announced on Friday that a shortage of employees has caused the amusement park to close on select days during the month of June. In an effort to expand the workforce, Cedar Point said part-time wages for all positions has been increased to $20 an hour. In addition, a $500 seasonal sign-on bonus is being offered.
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

As red states drop unemployment expansions, Democrats try to make them permanent

Democrats in Washington may be in denial that expanded federal unemployment benefits are keeping workers on the sidelines of the U.S. economy. But in now 21 red states where labor shortages have become increasingly common, leaders are moving to end extraordinary federal pandemic benefits that pay some workers more than they would earn by returning to work. However, that state discretion may be short-lived if federal legislation to permanently expand unemployment benefits is mandated on all states, as President Biden and senior policymakers are already proposing.
CollegesNBC Connecticut

