Megadeth have issued their first statement in response to the scandal surrounding an online exchange between bassist David Ellefson and a female fan. "We are aware of the recent statements regarding David Ellefson, and are watching developments closely,” the metal giants said in a post to social media. "As it relates to creativity and business, we are all familiar with one another. However, there are clearly aspects of David's private life that he has kept to himself. As this situation unfolds, it is important that all voices be heard clearly and respectfully. We look forward to the truth coming to light."