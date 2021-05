Every once in a while there is a movie that reaches through the screen, hugs you, and lets you know you’re seen. For me, it had been a long while since that happened, then, I saw In the Heights. If you’re unfamiliar, In the Heights is the film adaptation of the musical of the same name by the now iconic Lin Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes. While I’ve never gotten the chance to see the production, I have listened to the songs over and over again, enough to know how important the subject and the story are. Now, with director Jon M. Chu behind the camera, and Alegría Hudes’s script adaptation, and a cast packed to the brim with amazing Latinx talent, In the Heights is a way for all those who missed the production to finally see it.