Jason Cox Extends Relationship with Daywind Music Publishing

Cover picture for the articleFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (MAY 21, 2021) — Daywind Music Publishing is honored to announce the re-signing of Jason Cox. The award-winning songwriter is celebrating his ninth year with Daywind Music Group. Cox has been an exclusive staff songwriter with Daywind Music Publishing since 2012, winning the Singing News Fan Awards’...

