LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is encouraging blood donors to give during the summer months, a typically difficult time of year to have blood available, by giving away two cars to two lucky donors. Donors who give blood between May 24 and July 4 will be entered to win a 2021 Toyota C-HR and those who donate from July 5 through September 11 will be entered to win a 2021 AWD Toyota Camry.