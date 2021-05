Mildflowers is a new emo project from Craig Woods (who's in Engines and puts on the annual Two Piece Fest) and Shawn Decker (who runs Middle-Man Records and plays in Coma Regalia and a bunch of other bands), and they've just released their debut EP An Enemy of You on Middle-Man. It pulls from the raw, yearning, melodic sounds of '90s emo and Mildflowers write fast, direct, catchy songs that orbit somewhere between Braid and early Get Up Kids. From the songwriting to the recording quality, everything about this feels like it could've actually been recorded in 1996, but -- like a lot of the actual '90s bands -- there's a timeless quality to it.