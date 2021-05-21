newsbreak-logo
Noise Free, Here’s Why Bitcoin’s Fundamentals Remain Intact

By Reynaldo Marquez
bitcoinist.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin has been hit by another succession of FUD. At the time of writing, the first cryptocurrency by market cap sits at the higher area of $30,000. Price action is still choppy and uncertainty about a persistent downside trend appears to be taking a toll on the bulls. A report...

bitcoinist.com
StocksFOXBusiness

Bitcoin value cut in half as cryptocurrencies tumble in weekend slide

The cryptocurrency craze continued its financial fickleness Sunday with several of the well-known digital dollars tumbling but the best-known – Bitcoin – may be proving to be the most volatile. While Bitcoin was down 12% on Sunday from its Saturday price, it is off 50% from its 2021 high. On...
MarketsKITV.com

Bitcoin falls as much as 13% Sunday, extending losses from brutal week

Bitcoin prices fell as much as 13% on Sunday, extending losses from a gut-wrenching week for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, which accounts for more than 45% of the global crypto market, was trading around $33,000 per coin Sunday morning eastern time — far off its all time high above 64,000 just over a month ago.
Markets101 WIXX

Bitcoin falls 8.9% to $34,156

(Reuters) – Bitcoin fell by 8.9% to $34,156 at 1000 GMT on Sunday, losing $3,344.54 from its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 47.4% from this year’s peak of $64,895.22 on April 14. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 11.5% to...
Stocksdailyhodl.com

New Crypto Asset Blasts Into the Top 10, Hits Staggering $18,635,000,000 Market Cap

A newly launched crypto asset is turning heads after torching its way into the top 10 with a multi-billion dollar surge in its market capitalization. Internet Computer (ICP) is a crypto project developed by Swiss-based nonprofit Dfinity. The project is touted as a blockchain that aims to replicate the speed, power, and scale of the internet without relying on centralized systems such as firewalls, cloud computing infrastructure, and databases.
Stocksfintechzoom.com

Bitcoin price – People Behind Crypto Protocol DeFi100 May Have Absconded With $32M in Investor Funds

Bitcoin price – People Behind Crypto Protocol DeFi100 May Have Absconded With $32M in Investor Funds. Crypto Hedge Funds Buy the Dip in Bitcoin’s Week of Reckoning. (Bloomberg) — Felix Dian is in fighting spirits after this week’s crypto meltdown.Like many pros, the former Morgan Stanley trader says Bitcoin’s volatility actually shows why hedge funds are in the digital-currency game: To ride boom and bust cycles with diversified bets so clients don’t get killed at times like this.Something is working. His $80 million crypto-focused fund at MVPQ Capital is up 14% in May and has more than tripled in value this year. In contrast, Bitcoin has plunged almost 30% this month, cutting the advance for 2021 to 42%.“We had kept dry powder,” he said in an interview from London. He took advantage of Wednesday’s price collapse and bought Bitcoin when it was trading around $35,000.Crypto-Crash Autopsy Shows Billions Erased in Flash LiquidationsNot everyone’s been so lucky. Scores have seen their fortunes dashed this week in a cascade of selling across crypto markets. Investors spent some $410 billion buying up Bitcoin during this bull market, according to data from Chainalysis. When prices sank to $36,000 this week, $300 billion of those positions were at a loss.It’s left money managers wrestling with whether the digital currency, which is coming under new regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. and China, still has the makings of a serious asset class or will remain nothing more than a speculative bubble.Bitcoin hovered around $40,000 on Friday, trading up 1% as of 7:15 a.m. in New York. The token has lost 35% since hitting an all-time high of $63,000 in April.Charles Erith, who worked for 24 years in Asian emerging markets before jumping to crypto, said the speculative froth was flushed out this week. He bought Bitcoin as prices were plunging.“At $35,000, we felt it’s a reasonable level at which to be adding,” said Erith, who runs ByteTree Asset Management in London. “It’s obviously not regulated and it’s a very young asset, but I don’t think this is going to be a revisit of 2018.”Data from research firm Chainalysis shows professional investors used the crash as an opportunity to start buying at cheap levels, helping put a floor under the market. Big investors bought 34,000 Bitcoin on Tuesday and Wednesday after reducing holdings by as much as 51,000 bitcoin in the last two weeks, according to data from Chainalysis.“People that were borrowing money to invest, they were wiped from the system,” said Kyle Davies, co-founder at Three Arrows Capital in Singapore. His firm bought more Bitcoin and Ether as prices of the tokens tumbled this week.“Every time we see massive liquidation is a chance to buy,” he added. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Bitcoin and Ethereum retrace the entire drop in a week.”Over in Paris, loan Venkatapen, founder of Blocklabs Capital Management, blames the recent rout on over-leveraged retail investors but says blockchain and the related technologies “are here to stay.”Unlike Davies, Venkatapen avoided Bitcoin, but bought Ether, Solana and other assets connected with the decentralized finance movement as they sold off.“Bitcoin is not dying, but we expect productive blockchain assets such as Ethereum or Solana to challenge Bitcoin dominance in the coming months,” he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Marketsfroggyweb.com

Bitcoin falls 10% to $33,747, ether down 14%

(Reuters) -Bitcoin dipped 10% to $33,747.21 at 1400 GMT (10 a.m. ET) on Sunday, losing $3,753.33 from its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 48% from the year’s high of $64,895.22 on April 14. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 14%...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Max pain scenario intensifies as Bitcoin drops to $31K, altcoins sell-off

Bitcoin (BTC) and the wider cryptocurrency experienced another wave of overnight selling which deepened on May 23 as the majority of tokens pummeled to multi-month lows. The market-wide sell-off resulted in the total cryptocurrency market cap shedding another $250 billion in value to $1.33 trillion. The total market cap has...
Stocksinvesting.com

Bitcoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade

Investing.com - Bitcoin was trading at $34,415.8 by 06:02 (10:02 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 10.23% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19. The move downwards pushed Bitcoin's market cap down to $640.9B, or 46.18% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....
Stocksinvesting.com

Bitcoin Dominance Surges to 46% Amid $180 Bil Market Dip

Bitcoin Dominance Surges to 46% Amid $180 Bil Market Dip. The crypto market has shrunk by an additional $180 billion. Bitcoin price has also dipped in the last 24 hours. However, Bitcoin dominance has grown by 1.31% in the last 24 hours to 46%. The cryptocurrency market has collectively dipped...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Crypto Markets Bleed Another $180 Billion: Bitcoin Dominance at 46% (Market Watch)

The entire cryptocurrency market is bleeding out, losing over $180 billion in the past 24 hours alone. Bitcoin’s dominance, however, continues to increase. Bears continue to take their toll on the cryptocurrency market as the prices are still bleeding out. The total market capitalization lost over $180 billion since yesterday’s peak.
Stocksdecrypt.co

DeFi Tokens Including Uniswap, Chainlink, Aave Crushed By Crypto Crash

When the crypto market went into freefall on Wednesday, centralized exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, Kraken, and Gemini suffered outages while DEXs (decentralized exchanges) like Uniswap and 1inch stayed up and running without a hitch. It's not quite an apples-to-apples comparison, since DEXs typically have far smaller trading volume, but the resilience of DEXs reinforced their appeal as the go-to place for the most crypto-savvy traders to swap DeFi (decentralized finance) tokens directly with each other.
Marketsu.today

BTC, ETH, XRP and LTC Price Analysis for May 23

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Stocksstockstelegraph.com

Is the market crash the downfall of Bitcoin?

The cryptocurrency market crashed brutally. It all started when Tesla denounced the use of Bitcoin as a mode of payment for electric cars. The CEO Elon Musk had been a strong advocate of cryptocurrencies so the sharp turn in his stance resulted in bearish divergence in the market. The crash had been further fueled by a Chinese financial committee’s report which said to launch a crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. The crypto market took another hard hit after the news as China is accountable for a good proportion of Bitcoin mining.
Stocksinvesting.com

Entire Crypto Market Cap Drops Below $1.5T, BTC and ETH Dips

Entire Crypto Market Cap Drops Below $1.5T, BTC and ETH Dips. The entire crypto market continues to drop day by day. The crypto market cap has now dropped below the $1.5 trillion level. Bitcoin price is $33,531.18. As per a report, the entire cryptocurrency market keeps sinking overwhelmingly due to...
Stockstechstartups.com

Goldman Sachs sees Ethereum overtaking Bitcoin

As we reported two weeks ago, Goldman Sachs officially launched a new cryptocurrency trading desk. As part of the initial launch, the Wall Street giant also said it had successfully executed Bitcoin NDFs and BTC future trades on the CME on a principal basis, with all cash settling. Goldman also...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Those who ignore bitcoin take on ‘another risk’

In current times where Bitcoin has already laid its foundation as an ‘alternative asset’, there are still some who think otherwise. Many in the community have debated over the same for the past couple of years. This was the topic of discussion in the recent ‘What Bitcoin Did’ podcast with Author of Layered Money Nik Bhatia.