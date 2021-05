Conquer Divide have debuted a video for their new single “Messy“. You can watch that below, while the group’s Kristin Sturgis had the following to say about it:. “‘Messy‘ is song about being in a toxic relationship and wondering how and when it got to that point. I think most of us have been in a similar situation at one time or another. It’s difficult when you’re on the road unable to see your significant other — away for months at a time. But I imagine it’s more difficult for the ones who are left at home. On the road, you’ve at least got your bandmates.