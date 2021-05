One listen to any of the songs from the impressive body of work laid down by the band on “Lipstick on the Mirror” (2008), “War of Angels” (2011), “Onyx” (2013), “Up” (2015) and the self-titled smash “Pop Evil” (2018) confirms exactly how Pop Evil built such a diverse fanbase. Pop Evil combines the bigger than life bombast of Mötley Crüe or KISS with the earnest warmth of Pearl Jam, mining the same depths of creativity and emotion found within the cosmic riff foundation of legendary active rock, hard rock and modern rock acts like Soundgarden and Alice In Chains.