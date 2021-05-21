newsbreak-logo
Free music, food, and beer at two Vax Fests this weekend

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Two fun vaccination events are happening this weekend. On Saturday, anyone needing a COVID-19 vaccination can do so in Gentilly at a free event while enjoying live music, free food and giveaways.

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

