The long, strange trip of FunnelAI, a San Antonio tech startup
Despite the buzz about how tech thrived during the pandemic, at least one San Antonio tech firm sailed into rough seas over the past year. In early April, I wrote a column about tech companies moving out of San Antonio. A couple of sources mentioned how a flashy upstart called FunnelAI had fled the nest for Austin after growing and raising capital here. That's how I first heard of the small business that uses artificial intelligence to scour social media and help clients find sales leads.