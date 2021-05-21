Pair of Rebels makes 247Sports' list of Top100 true freshmen of impact

The Rutgers Spring Football game has come and gone. I only watched the “game” one time so far and came away with the following thoughts. 1. Cole Snyder and Evan Simon commanded the offense. With the tempo to dictate the action, they ended up in play calls where especially on first down there were quick throws to be had for five or six yards. They gladly took the yardage. Big Ten defenses will not be in as vanilla coverages as we saw in the spring game, but you can see that the building blocks for competent, moving the chain offense were there. Johnny Langan’s role in the offense remains important, though if starter Noah Vedral is out for an extended period, the true backup will probably be Snyder or Simon.