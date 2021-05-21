Pair of Rebels makes 247Sports' list of Top100 true freshmen of impact
A pair of Ole Miss Rebels have ben named to 247Sports' list of "The 100 true freshmen who will impact college football this season." Both are former four-star prospects from the Eastern seaboard. Making the prestigious list are safety Tysheem Johnson and defensive tackle Tywone Malone. Johnson was a mid-year enrollee and impressed during spring practice. Malone is scheduled to arrive on campus toward the end of this month. Johnson is out of Nuemman Goretti High School in Philadelphia, Pa. Malone hails from Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, N.J.247sports.com