The rash of attrition to hit Tennessee's football program this offseason hasn't been limited to the roster as the 2021 recruiting class has also taken some hits with some big-time players getting released from their National Letter of Intent, but the Vols still could benefit from some freshmen making an impact this season. One of them — running back Jaylen Wright — has been tabbed as one of 100 potential impact true freshmen to watch during the 2021 college football season by 247Sports national college football Chris Hummer. Of the 21 SEC freshmen on Hummer's list, Wright is one of three running backs alongside Texas A&M's LJ Johnson and Raheim Sanders of Arkansas.