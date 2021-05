A free event planned next week will help fight the two pandemics now plaguing Boyle County — COVID-19 and drug overdoses — plus a free meal will be served. On Monday, May 3, at Vision Church of Holiness, located at 704 Holiday Drive in Danville, 40 doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered by the Boyle County Health Department, to those who want a vaccine, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.