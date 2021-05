There’s a new king of the jungle and his name is Arjan Bhullar. Bhullar would take on long-time Heavyweight champ Brandon Vera in the main event of ONE: Dangal in Singapore. From the first round to the second, Bhullar would bully the champ into the cage with his superior wrestling. Vera would survive the grappling onslaught for the first 5 minutes, but the overtaking would continue into the sequel round.