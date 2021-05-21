UFC Vegas 27 live stream results, ‘Font vs Garbrandt’ play-by-play updates

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday makes its way back to the UFC Apex with UFC Fight Night 188—a fun card with some surprising relevance. The main event between surging contender Rob Font and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will take center stage in what figures to be a guaranteed banger, while the co-headliner between Xiaonan Yan and Carla Esparza could determine the next challenger for women’s strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas. Beyond that, a scrapped UFC 262 pairing between Jack Hermansson and Edmen Shahbazyan—worthy of being on a UFC Fight Night marquee on its own—opens the main draw, former title challenger Felicia Spencer returns to action and David Dvorak faces Raulian Paiva in an excellent flyweight affair.