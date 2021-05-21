newsbreak-logo
UFC Vegas 27 live stream results, ‘Font vs Garbrandt’ play-by-play updates

By Jesse Holland
MMAmania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is locked and loaded for the upcoming UFC Vegas 27 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (May 22, 2021) on ESPN+ from inside APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining duties fall to rising bantamweight contender Rob Font and former champion Cody Garbrandt, who collide for a spot in the 135-pound title chase. Shortly before that hard-hitting affair gets underway, ex-strawweight champion Carla Esparza looks to survive the “Fury” of 115-pound sensation Yan Xiaonan.

www.mmamania.com
