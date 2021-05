On Thursday, Tyler Bate defeated A-Kid to become the new Heritage Cup champion. Bate and A-Kid went to a sixth-round in their Heritage Rules match tied at 0:0. With no falls, it was a matter of who would slip up first. Ultimately, it was A-Kid, as Bate managed to cradle A-Kid just long enough to get the three count. Bate becomes the second-ever holder of the Cup after defeating the inaugural champion. Bate seemed on the ropes, as Trent Seven was in his corner reminding him that win or lose, he would always have his back. Of course, Bate had enough to take the title from A-Kid in the end.