TOP HITTERS: The RockHounds had a trio of three-hit performances, as Nick Allen was 3-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and a steal; Mickey McDonald went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two steals and a walk and Marty Bechina went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. … Midland’s Jhonny Santos was 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored, while teammate Logan Davidson went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and two walks.