Premier League

Liverpool Want To Sign Inter Milan Defender Stefan de Vrij

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

Liverpool are said to be interested in highly rated Inter Milan centre back Stefan de Vrij this summer. De Vrij was a massive part of Antonio Conte's side winning the title this season along with teammates and centre back partners Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skriniar.

If Liverpool was to sign the 29-year-old, he would already be used to playing with the big man himself, Virgil van Dijk, as they both start for the Netherlands. It is no secret that Liverpool are trying to sign a centre back this summer and de Vrij fits all the qualities of a top centre back that Jurgen Klopp's side are after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Mwni_0a79kP6000
Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij during a Serie A match. (Photo by Federico Proietti / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

In a report from Italian site Leggo, they claim that Antonio Conte's side are looking at sacrificing de Vrij or Skriniar to bring in money for future signings, as they're both seen as important players but not essential.

Liverpool are said to be interested in de Vrij along with rivals Manchester City and PSG. Inter Milan have put a valuation of €60million on the Dutch international if he was to leave. They are said to prefer to lose Skriniar over De Vrij, but if either of their valuations are met then they are fine to part ways with the players.

In the report it also says that Liverpool are interested in Milan youngster Alessandro Bastoni but Inter's stance on the Italian international is that he is not for sale at all.

With it looking like one of either Skriniar or de Vrij are destined to leave this summer it will be interesting to see what clubs they end up at as both are rated as two of the best defenders in European football. Whoever they end up at will have an amazing centre back either way.

