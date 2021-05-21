Liverpool Could Reach 'Gentlemen's Agreement' With Adama Traore

Liverpool have been linked with several exciting players ahead of the summer transfer window. The Reds have been strongly linked with moves for Kylian Mbappe, Rodrigo de Paul, Jadon Sancho and Yves Bissouma. However, one name has popped up that may surprise Liverpool supporters.

According to reports from Goal, Liverpool could reach a 'gentlemen's agreement' with Wolverhampton winger Adama Traore even though he is set to sign a new contract with the Premier League side.

Wolves could sell Adama Traore after 'Gentlemen's Agreement'

Adama Traore looks on during Wolverhampton's Premier Leauge match against Everton. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Goal go on to say that Wolverhampton are hopeful of extending Traore's current contract which is set to expire in 2023. Wolverhampton are hoping that this new contract would fend off interest from Leeds United, Manchester City and Liverpool amongst others who have previously shown interest in signing the pacey winger.

The report says that Traore and Wolverhampton have an agreement that if a larger club like Liverpool make a suitable bid, they will reluctantly agree to sell the winger.

Adama Traore has peaked the interest of former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey who says that the winger would be perfect for Jurgen Klopp's side.

“I think he suits a lot of teams but 100% Liverpool,” Heskey said when speaking to Rousing The Kop.

“If you look at last season the way Liverpool played a lot of the goals they scored, a lot of them were fast counter attacks. He definitely comes into that bracket, again there’s no reason why you can’t have competition in several positions.”

While a move for the baby oil using star may not happen this summer, Traore is surely one to keep an eye on moving forward.