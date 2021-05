Harry Styles’s outfits are as talked about as his songs. And as such, whenever the pop star expands his Gucci-fied wardrobe to include a new concept, it’s worth examining. Styles and his stylist, Harry Lambert, have a near prescient ability to anticipate trends before they hit the mainstream, and their influence extends beyond menswear. At last night’s Brit Awards ceremony, Styles picked up his Best British Single award in a modish wool and silk double-breasted suit from Alessandro Michele’s Gucci Aria collection. The look would have been notable by itself—Styles is among the first to wear pieces from the show, which took place less than a month ago—but his choice of accessory had people talking. Just look at that bamboo top-handle bag.