newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Acton, MA

Acton Fire Department provides electrical safety tips

Wicked Local
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Robert Hart and the Acton Fire Department would like to remind residents about electrical safety and best practices during the month of May. Each year, May is recognized as National Electrical Safety Month by the Electrical Safety Foundation International. The annual initiative seeks to raise awareness about electrical safety and ensure residents take the necessary precautions to prevent fires, shocks and burns that can occur when electrical systems and devices are not handled and maintained properly.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Acton, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Government
Acton, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Acton, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Safety#Electrical Equipment#Home Appliances#Electrical Work#Electrical Systems#Electrical Energy#The Acton Fire Department#Nfpa#Esfi#Outdoor Electrical Safety#Electrical Fires#Electrical Cords#Fire Prevention#Extension Cords#Major Appliances#Power Tools#Lights#Circuit Breakers#Burns#Deaths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Massachusetts StateMiddletown Press

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
Middlesex County, MAYourArlington

'21 Youth Public Safety Academy to be held virtually

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office will offer a free, virtual Youth Public Safety Academy (YPSA) again this summer. “While our goal had been to host an in-person camp this summer, it takes months of planning to properly prepare for a high-quality learning experience like YPSA,” said Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian. “With limited guidance available to us early in the planning process on how summer camps could safely operate and what compliance measures might look like, we decided the best decision was to follow the successful model we implemented last year when we held a series of free, virtual YPSA sessions.”
Middlesex County, MALowell Sun

Coronavirus signs can flow through raw data

The proverb one man’s trash is another man’s treasure probably didn’t have raw sewage in mind, but that effluent has provided a treasure trove of information for epidemiologists tracking the spread of the coronavirus. That body of evidence convinced the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction to become the first...
Middlesex County, MAcarlislemosquito.org

Police Blotter 05-14-21

• Twenty-three property checks were recorded. 11:59 a.m. Police received a report of a suspicious person on Autumn Lane. He was a National Grid employee working in the area. 12:16 p.m. Police assisted the Fire Department with a Martin Street transformer that was smoking and sparking. 3:13 p.m. Officers investigated...
Acton, MAWicked Local

Community gun buyback event set for May 15 in Acton

AB Cares will host Safer Homes, Safer Community: A Community Gun Buyback program on Saturday, May 15 at St. Matthew’s Methodist Church located at 435 Central Street in Acton. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those turning in unwanted firearms are asked to bring the guns...
Acton, MAMiddletown Press

Woman struck by car in supermarket parking lot dies

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — A 56-year-old woman struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Massachusetts supermarket has died, authorities said Friday. Denise Stracqualursi, of Tewksbury, died Thursday after getting struck Monday outside the Roche Bros. store in Acton, according to a statement from the Middlesex district attorney's office.