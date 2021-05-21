Acton Fire Department provides electrical safety tips
Chief Robert Hart and the Acton Fire Department would like to remind residents about electrical safety and best practices during the month of May. Each year, May is recognized as National Electrical Safety Month by the Electrical Safety Foundation International. The annual initiative seeks to raise awareness about electrical safety and ensure residents take the necessary precautions to prevent fires, shocks and burns that can occur when electrical systems and devices are not handled and maintained properly.www.wickedlocal.com