House meets Middle Eastern inflection in sweltering fashion on Dayna Roman’s ‘Petra’

Successful restaurateur Amjad Khalid is adding another venue to his already remarkable list with Dough Central, a family favorite restaurant knows for its pizza, located in Colliers Wood, South London. Prior to opening Dough Central in 2019, Khalid has been running a prospering Indian restaurant/banquet hall that he opened in 2015. Khalid has experienced tremendous success in this industry because he always has a steady pulse on what his customers like, as well as the popular food trends in London, and around the world. He is always reviewing his already exceptional menu at Dough Central to make it more appealing to his customers, he also likes to tinker with the menu every so often to add more excitement to his dishes- he recently switched the base of his pizzas from sourdough to a traditional base.