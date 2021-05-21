House meets Middle Eastern inflection in sweltering fashion on Dayna Roman’s ‘Petra’
At the intersection of Middle Eastern inflection and house sits a tantalizing production positioned to turn heads. Its title derives from a historical city and desert based in Jordan, the country in which the woman behind “Petra,” Dayna Roman, was born. Following Roman’s 2020 debut, forged via “My Love,” “Petra” is a potent tally of components: a steal-showing beat, bass, culturally influenced samples, and a sultry appeal.dancingastronaut.com