newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

House meets Middle Eastern inflection in sweltering fashion on Dayna Roman’s ‘Petra’

By Rachel Narozniak
dancingastronaut.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the intersection of Middle Eastern inflection and house sits a tantalizing production positioned to turn heads. Its title derives from a historical city and desert based in Jordan, the country in which the woman behind “Petra,” Dayna Roman, was born. Following Roman’s 2020 debut, forged via “My Love,” “Petra” is a potent tally of components: a steal-showing beat, bass, culturally influenced samples, and a sultry appeal.

dancingastronaut.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#House Music#Roots Music#Real Fashion#Middle Eastern#Scratch Academy#Xo#Livincool#Real Madrid#Heat#Dancing Astronaut#Love#Bass#Jordan#Speakers#Fresh Air#Heads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Desert
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
Related
Musicfreshmusicfreaks.com

We Were ‘Destined From The Start’ To Love This Week’s ‘Beautiful’ New Tracks | ICYMI Monday

Armin van Buuren & Avalan – ‘Should I Wait (Armin van Buuren presents Rising Star Remix)’. Reworking his own collab with Avalan, Armin van Buuren delivers a gorgeous remix under his Rising Star moniker. Carried by the repurposed vocals and a euphoria-stricken melody that instantly elevates all who hear, this brand-new version of ‘Should I Wait’ ticks all the boxes of a definitive crowd favorite.
MusicYour EDM

Porter Robinson Announces 30-Date ‘Nurture’ Live Tour For North America

Porter Robinson announced the dates and lineup for his Second Sky festival just last week, and now he’s revealed the dates and locations for a full Nurture live tour for North America. Nurture, Porter’s second album, was released April 23 and immediately received rave reviews. The next day, he performed...
Musictheurbantwist.com

In The Sun-Drenched ‘Rider’ Video, Mereba Celebrates An Endless Love

Mereba, the mystic crooner who contributed to the group success of Spillage Village’s spiritual 2020 album Spilligion, is preparing to release her EP AZEB. She released the video for the lead single, “Rider,” today, in which she talks about her desire for a limitless yet significant love — someone who will be there for her through thick and thin, a “rider.” Couples dance in the desert as Mereba sings before a beautiful sunset in the song, which is a sun-washed depiction of such passion.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Playboy Playmate Hailee Lautenbach reflects on facing her mental health struggles: There was ‘a slow spiral’

EXCLUSIVE: Hailee Lautenbach didn’t know what to expect when Playboy came calling. The celebrated model who isn’t afraid to share nearly all on Instagram is the Spring 2021 Playmate. The 26-year-old worked closely with the brand to develop an ‘80s vaporwave theme for her pictorial shot by Graham Dunn, who previously worked with fellow Playmates Jessica Wall and Savannah Smith.
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

One Work: Joan Semmel’s “Waiting”

The woman is nude and seated, her torso leaning forward. Her right hand rests on her left thigh, while her left arm supports her from behind. She looks out a large window, the light warming her naked flesh, streaking her breasts with creamy bands of sunshine. The title of this painting, Waiting (2020), informs us that the sitter is expecting something or someone—but what or whom is left unstated. Her mood is similarly inscrutable; her eyes, which might provide a glimpse into her psyche, are cropped out, hovering above the canvas’s upper edge.
MusicPaste Magazine

Mdou Moctar's Vision Blossoms into a Desert Flower on Afrique Victime

Imagine growing up in a remote village in the Sahara desert and hearing Eddie Van Halen for the first time via YouTube, the guitar legend’s explosive style hitting you almost completely detached from its musical and social context. Mdou Moctar can speak to that exact experience, one of the pivotal launching points for his journey into guitar-playing, and one of several extraordinary aspects of his story. Thankfully, the 35-year-old singer/songwriter (born Mahamadou Souleymane and now based in the Nigerian desert city of Agadez) gives listeners outside of Northern Africa an opportunity to experience the same sensation of unfamiliarity and intrigue in reverse … sort of.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Middle Eastern flavors put new spin on a classic

The spiced lamb burger from Rina packs tons of Middle Eastern flavor into an unconventional package. The soft, absorbent challah bun cradles a bed of chunky caramelized onions and a generously sized lamb patty. Sumac slaw, made with purple cabbage, is visually beautiful — and a delightful mess to eat. You’re going to need some extra napkins for this burger.
Restaurantslaconfidentialmag.com

Meet Amjad Khalid The Power House Behind London's Dough Central

Successful restaurateur Amjad Khalid is adding another venue to his already remarkable list with Dough Central, a family favorite restaurant knows for its pizza, located in Colliers Wood, South London. Prior to opening Dough Central in 2019, Khalid has been running a prospering Indian restaurant/banquet hall that he opened in 2015. Khalid has experienced tremendous success in this industry because he always has a steady pulse on what his customers like, as well as the popular food trends in London, and around the world. He is always reviewing his already exceptional menu at Dough Central to make it more appealing to his customers, he also likes to tinker with the menu every so often to add more excitement to his dishes- he recently switched the base of his pizzas from sourdough to a traditional base.
New York City, NYCarnarsie Courier

Fashion Meets Taste At Bellyful

Comedian Shelly Christian and designer, J. Bailey, were the featured talent at last weekend’s fashion show. Both women graduated from Canarsie High School 20 years ago. Christian, who hosted the event, has performed at prestigious clubs like Caroline’s Comedy Club, in NYC, and has opened up for famous acts such as Carl Payne (from the hit show Martin). Bailey, who has been featured in British Vogue and Billboard Magazine and has designed clothing for several celebrities, featured her J. Bailey clothing brand during the fashion show.
Musicignitemusicmag.com

Ignite Video Release! Yours Truly Unveil New Music Video “Siamese Souls”

Days away from their near sold-out Australian headline tour, Yours Truly have dropped a new music video for “Siamese Souls.”. Taken from their breakout 2020 debut album Self Care, “Siamese Souls” discusses vocalist Mikaila Delgado’s turning to astrology as a means to cope with and find meaning as her relationship was ending — in her words “it’s about sugar coating the fate of a relationship by looking towards astrology ….it can be so easy to become ignorant to the reality of the situation because you convince yourself the universe is bigger than you.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Motor1.com

Porsche Restores Gorgeous 911 SC With New York Fashion Label

It's ready to hit the runway at the heart of New York City. The Porsche 911 SC or Super Carrera stands at a significant part of the automaker's air-cooled history and it's also the last to bear the name, produced from 1978 to 1983. Out of the over 58,000 units sold of the sports car, one example has been restored by Porsche itself but in another collaboration with the New York fashion label Aimé Leon Dore (ALD).