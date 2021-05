As picks in the 2021 NFL Draft continued to be made ahead of the Arizona Cardinals selection at No. 16, general manager Steve Keim was working to control his excitement. He admitted there are levels of anxiousness that are experienced when a player a team has graded relatively high is still on the board when they are on the clock. And while some may have wanted the Cardinals to trade down from their 16th slot in the first round, Keim had his sights set on a selection.