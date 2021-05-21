Souls-like mecha Pinocchio looks so wonderfully edgy and I'm into it

It usually isn’t too hard to liken a Metroidvania to something else out there on the market. Is it more platform-oriented? Bam, it’s more Metroid than Castlevania. Does it favor RPG elements over a completely platform-oriented experience? Easy, it’s inspired by old-school(ish) Castlevania titles more so than Metroid ones. Now, I know it’s not quite that simple anymore. Metroidvanias, as a whole, have come pretty far, and there’s way more nuance going on now than they used to be. Still, with that having been said, I don’t think that I’ve ever had trouble comparing any Metroidvania game that I’ve played to one of the two inspirations behind the genre before… at least, not until I played Lost Ruins.