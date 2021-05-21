Souls-like mecha Pinocchio looks so wonderfully edgy and I'm into it
I've played my fair share of games that call themselves "Souls-like"—the good, bad, and ugly all. This upcoming Souls-like sure does check lots of familiar boxes: grim fantasy 19th centry aesthetic, a bit of body horror involving rats, church choirs, and fellas lugging about objects much too large for them. By that description, I've played plenty of games like this one. But wait, hold on, This particular Souls-like is called Lies Of P and it's also about an edgy, mechanized, Pinocchio. Yes, the lad with the nose. I think I do actually want to play this ridiculous game.www.rockpapershotgun.com