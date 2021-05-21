Why You Need a Python Virtual Environment and How to Set It Up

In this article, we will learn how to work with JSON data in Python. JSON stands for JavaScript Object Notation, and it is a popular text-based data format. Even though JSON was derived from JavaScript, it has been language-independent for quite some time now. Therefore, it can be used by any programming language. It is used to store and exchange data. For example, when the data is fetched from an API or used in some document database, it is mostly in JSON format. Let’s take an example.