Coding & Programming

Why You Need a Python Virtual Environment and How to Set It Up

towardsdatascience.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDo this to avoid future problems when working with different projects in Python. If you just started learning Python or have been writing Python code for many months, probably you have installed dozens of libraries on your computer. Although each library might be proof of a new Python skill acquired, if all those libraries are installed in the same environment they could break system tools or previous projects that have their own dependencies.

towardsdatascience.com
