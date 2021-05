Automakers like Ford are going nearly all-in on electric vehicles, but one potential hurdle that could hinder their adoption is the lack of enthusiasm among the buying public to open up their hearts (and more importantly, their wallets) to battery-powered cars. To that end, The Blue Oval is currently staging a large scale marketing event in Fordwich, Britain’s smallest town, that aims to get residents behind the wheel of the Mustang Mach-E, in an effort to help assuage the fears of car shoppers who may be hesitant to adopt the relatively novel technology.